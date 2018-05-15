MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. (ETN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,620,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $3,282,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eaton Co. has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In related news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 15,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,289,238.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,648,356.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,823. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. UBS started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.