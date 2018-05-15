M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,529 Shares of PVH (PVH)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen set a $165.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $180.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.05.

PVH opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 12-month low of $153.23 and a 12-month high of $155.21.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. research analysts expect that PVH will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

In other PVH news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $200,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,666 shares of company stock worth $16,375,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

