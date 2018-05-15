M&T Bank Corp Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Illumina (ILMN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 16,918 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $311,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,886 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $902,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,796 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 122,612 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina opened at $269.44 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 12-month low of $266.33 and a 12-month high of $272.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $322,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.25, for a total transaction of $57,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,242. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

