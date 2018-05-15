Motco Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Motco boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,945,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,961,000 after acquiring an additional 58,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,707,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,195,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,129,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,856,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts opened at $91.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $91.13 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

