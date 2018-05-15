Motco Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

Motco grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 0.9% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,647,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,991,000 after purchasing an additional 653,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,247,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,395,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,988,000 after purchasing an additional 481,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131,806 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,957,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Crown Castle International opened at $103.29 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $102.54 and a 12-month high of $103.99.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Melone bought 1,979 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,997.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,879.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $75,391.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,598.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

