Motco Has $5.69 Million Holdings in John Deere (DE)

Motco lessened its position in shares of John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in John Deere were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in John Deere by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of John Deere by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 85,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of John Deere by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 136,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,395,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of John Deere by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of John Deere by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of John Deere from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Deere from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of John Deere in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of John Deere in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of John Deere in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other news, CEO Samuel R. Allen sold 269,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $44,128,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,169,825.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 32,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $5,341,412.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,804,087.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,847 shares of company stock worth $55,471,496. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. John Deere has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $148.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

John Deere (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. John Deere had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 27.18%. John Deere’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that John Deere will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. John Deere’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

