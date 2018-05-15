Morneau Shepell (MSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.20

Shares of Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.20 and last traded at C$25.16, with a volume of 9949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.03.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$24.50 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morneau Shepell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.54.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$158.72 million for the quarter. Morneau Shepell had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.