Morgan Stanley Cuts Direct Line Group (DLG) Price Target to GBX 435

Direct Line Group (LON:DLG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 452 ($6.13) to GBX 435 ($5.90) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Group from GBX 390 ($5.29) to GBX 378 ($5.13) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Direct Line Group in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Direct Line Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Direct Line Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Direct Line Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.97) to GBX 400 ($5.43) in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 405.60 ($5.50).

Shares of Direct Line Group opened at GBX 363.10 ($4.93) on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Direct Line Group has a 12-month low of GBX 332.28 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 411.30 ($5.58).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 28.60 ($0.39) dividend. This is an increase from Direct Line Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

In other Direct Line Group news, insider Mike Holliday-Williams sold 94,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 374 ($5.07), for a total value of £355,004.54 ($481,557.98). Also, insider Jane Hanson bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £40,009.63 ($54,272.42).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance products, such as business, van, and landlord insurance products for small and medium-size entities.

