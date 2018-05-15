Moody’s Co. (MCO) Holdings Lowered by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $25,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,358.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

NYSE MCO opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $171.07 and a 12 month high of $174.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

In related news, VP Linda Huber sold 30,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $4,920,910.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,254 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,724. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.