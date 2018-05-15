Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in Nike (NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,523,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,228,000 after purchasing an additional 248,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,472,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $903,432,000 after purchasing an additional 336,633 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,741,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $797,011,000 after purchasing an additional 155,509 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Nike by 16.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,790,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $507,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $563,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nike has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nike in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.96.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

