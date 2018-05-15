Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Monmouth Real Estate Investment earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5980151855547 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MNR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, Director Catherine B. Elflein bought 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,754.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,631 shares of company stock valued at $67,626. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 19.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

