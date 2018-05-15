Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (MNR) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment opened at $15.37 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Monmouth Real Estate Investment news, Director Catherine B. Elflein bought 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $49,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,631 shares of company stock worth $67,626 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 45.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 52,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 85.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 42.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the U.S. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 19.9 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

