Momo (MOMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings. Momo reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Momo had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr cut shares of Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 3,572,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,726. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Momo by 42.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,842,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,987 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Momo by 30.7% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 6,463,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Momo by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,452,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,759 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Momo in the first quarter worth $153,365,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,197,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,267,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services that are provided to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations and interests; and Hani, a live video application.

