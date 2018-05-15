Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) & Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) and Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and Tsingtao Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molson Coors Brewing 10.95% 6.81% 2.93% Tsingtao Brewery N/A N/A N/A

Molson Coors Brewing has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tsingtao Brewery has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Molson Coors Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Molson Coors Brewing pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tsingtao Brewery pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Molson Coors Brewing pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Molson Coors Brewing and Tsingtao Brewery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molson Coors Brewing 0 5 7 0 2.58 Tsingtao Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus price target of $81.17, suggesting a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Molson Coors Brewing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Molson Coors Brewing is more favorable than Tsingtao Brewery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molson Coors Brewing and Tsingtao Brewery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molson Coors Brewing $13.47 billion 0.96 $1.41 billion $4.47 13.38 Tsingtao Brewery $3.89 billion 1.00 $186.92 million N/A N/A

Molson Coors Brewing has higher revenue and earnings than Tsingtao Brewery.

Summary

Molson Coors Brewing beats Tsingtao Brewery on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands. The company also offers various brands, including Molson Canadian, Belgian Moon, Carling, Carling Black Label, Creemore Springs, the Granville Island, Mad Jack, the Miller, Molson Canadian 67, Molson Canadian Cider, Molson Dry, Molson Export, Old Style Pilsner, and the Rickard's family of brands. In addition, it provides its products under the Staropramen, Apatinsko, Astika, Bergenbier, Borsodi, Branik, Jelen, Kamenitza, Niksicko, Noroc, Ostravar, Ozujsko, Sharp's Doom Bar, Worthington's, Cobra, and other brand names. Further, the company imports and sells Hop Valley, Revolver, Saint Archer, Terrapin, Grolsch, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Desperados, Dos Equis, Moretti, Sol, Tecate, Carling Strong, Coors, Coors 1873, Coors Extra, Coors Gold, Iceberg 9000, King Cobra, Thunderbolt, and Zima brand products. Additionally, it brews or distributes various brands, such as Amstel Light, Heineken, Murphy's, Newcastle Brown Ale, Strongbow cider, Beck's, Belle-Vue Kriek brands, Hoegaarden, Leffe, Lowenbrau, Löwenweisse, Spaten and Stella Artois, Corona Extra, Rekorderlig, Singha, Blue Moon, Corona, Miller High Life, Molson Canadian, and other Modelo brands, as well as George Killian's Irish Red, the Redd's, and Foster's brands. The company was formerly known as Adolph Coors Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Company in February 2005. The Company was founded in 1786 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company sells its beer products primarily under the Tsingtao Beer brand name. It also provides wealth management, and agency collection and payment services. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited also distributes beer to approximately 94 countries and regions worldwide. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

