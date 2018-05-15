Mobivity (MFON) Issues Earnings Results

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mobivity had a negative net margin of 69.32% and a negative return on equity of 925.04%.

Mobivity opened at $0.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.07, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Mobivity has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.80.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven mobile marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's platforms consist of software for phones, tablets PCs, and point of sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

