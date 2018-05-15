MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Director Peter Hanley Sells 250 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Peter Hanley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.70, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,501.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Hanley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

On Wednesday, March 14th, Peter Hanley sold 430 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $53,062.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Peter Hanley sold 350 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $40,285.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Peter Hanley sold 100 shares of MKS Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $10,706.00.

Shares of MKS Instruments opened at $115.05 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,333,000 after buying an additional 514,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,804,000 after buying an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,354,000 after buying an additional 153,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 544,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after buying an additional 153,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Cowen began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MKS Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.