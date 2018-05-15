Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Westar Energy (WR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Westar Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,886,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westar Energy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Westar Energy by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 142,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westar Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Westar Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 12,000 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $599,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Akin sold 5,507 shares of Westar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $278,268.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,359. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on shares of Westar Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. UBS began coverage on shares of Westar Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of WR stock opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Westar Energy has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.29.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Westar Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

