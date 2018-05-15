Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Acuity Brands (AYI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 494,788 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,767,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $663,000,000 after purchasing an additional 415,908 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $68,182,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,755,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,004,000 after purchasing an additional 341,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,577,000.

In related news, Director George Douglas Dillard, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.76 per share, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Patrick Battle purchased 1,330 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,170.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,164.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands opened at $115.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $115.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, March 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $105.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.82.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

