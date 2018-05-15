Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Hudson Pacific Properties opened at $34.52 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $35.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $174.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.65 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harout Krikor Diramerian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value.

