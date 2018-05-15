Mitsubishi (MSBHY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

OTCMKTS MSBHY opened at $57.80 on Friday. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mitsubishi stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

