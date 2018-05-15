Mitel Networks (MITL) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mitel Networks from $9.50 to $11.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Mitel Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Mitel Networks opened at $11.14 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Mitel Networks has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.45.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. analysts anticipate that Mitel Networks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitel Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase 61,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven Edward Spooner sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terence H. Matthews sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $57,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,056,525 shares of company stock worth $8,602,948. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 22NW LP purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Mitel Networks by 1,031.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 179,805 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mitel Networks by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,757,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,143 shares in the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Mitel Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

