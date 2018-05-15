Mindbody Inc. (MB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Mindbody Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Mindbody in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the technology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mindbody’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

MB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Mindbody from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mindbody from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mindbody in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mindbody from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mindbody from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MB opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mindbody has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.67 and a beta of -0.09.

Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.84 million. Mindbody had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mindbody by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mindbody by 26.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Mindbody in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mindbody by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mindbody by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $715,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,043 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

