Millennium Management LLC Sells 177,324 Shares of China Unicom (CHU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 177,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in China Unicom were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHU. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of China Unicom by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of China Unicom by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of China Unicom by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Unicom opened at $14.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. China Unicom has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Unicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Unicom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services. The company offers cellular voice, fixed-line voice and related value-added, broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

