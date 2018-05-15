Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in AquaVenture Holdings (WAAS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of AquaVenture worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GCA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GCA Investment Management LLC now owns 239,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 518.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 72,578 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 192,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 137,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Brown bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $683,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,534,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,970,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 55.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AquaVenture opened at $14.04 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $381.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.25. AquaVenture Holdings has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. equities analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 price objective on AquaVenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on AquaVenture in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on AquaVenture in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.