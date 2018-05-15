Millennium Management LLC Invests $531,000 in Ellie Mae (ELLI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,938 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,989,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,009,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Asset Management increased its holdings in Ellie Mae by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Asset Management now owns 50,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

Shares of Ellie Mae opened at $103.07 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.51. Ellie Mae has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $117.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ellie Mae will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Barr Dolan sold 3,000 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $286,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $769,222.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $62,380.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,770.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,024. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, April 27th. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.75) on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.