Millennium Management LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom opened at $36.51 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.32. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $40.28.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The company's Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology (ICT), corporate solution services, and bill handling services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.