Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. (KYE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYE) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYE. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,041,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 238,752 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 551,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund opened at $9.74 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Kayne Anderson Energy Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th.

