Middleby Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (MIDD)

Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Middleby had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $632.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million.

MIDD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Middleby from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Shares of Middleby opened at $105.96 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Middleby has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Middleby by 18.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Middleby by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Middleby by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 547,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,531 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.50 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $237,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

