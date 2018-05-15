MicroVision (MVIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of MicroVision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.21. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 209.39% and a negative return on equity of 421.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 104,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 7,367,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology comprises micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroVision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.