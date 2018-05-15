Micron Technology (MU) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Micron Technology by 26,035.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,756,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $195,593,000 after buying an additional 4,738,437 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,747,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,126,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 1,352,435 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,730,000 after buying an additional 835,541 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $53,486.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,809 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,239. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.