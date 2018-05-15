Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,429 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Microchip Technology worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 737,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 39,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 70,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $349,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Esther Johnson sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $222,722.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,552. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $93.18 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $79.90) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

