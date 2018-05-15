Micro Focus (MCRO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRO. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of Micro Focus from GBX 2,700 ($36.63) to GBX 2,500 ($33.91) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Micro Focus from GBX 2,880 ($39.07) to GBX 2,800 ($37.98) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Micro Focus to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,840 ($38.52) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Micro Focus from GBX 2,800 ($37.98) to GBX 780 ($10.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($25.77) to GBX 1,000 ($13.56) in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,352.22 ($18.34).

Shares of Micro Focus opened at GBX 1,275 ($17.30) on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Micro Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($40.29).

In related news, insider Darren Roos acquired 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 940 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £49,735.40 ($67,465.27). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.65) per share, with a total value of £202,769.36 ($275,053.39).

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

