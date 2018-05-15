Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) Holdings Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,454 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,794 shares during the quarter. Michael Kors accounts for 0.6% of Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Michael Kors were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,313 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,531 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 25.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KORS. ValuEngine downgraded Michael Kors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research began coverage on Michael Kors in a report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Michael Kors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.20 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Michael Kors in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of Michael Kors opened at $63.19 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Michael Kors Holdings has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

In other Michael Kors news, insider Michael David Kors sold 246,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $15,115,967.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $9,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,590 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

