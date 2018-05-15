MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan, which permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares on Thursday, May 10th. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

MGM Resorts International opened at $32.32 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other news, President William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $2,181,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,868.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 36,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $1,264,809.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,549.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,000 shares of company stock worth $49,000 and sold 146,486 shares worth $5,226,246. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

