Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics opened at $16.51 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $379.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.