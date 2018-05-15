Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $379.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

