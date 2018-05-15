Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,638 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $249.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $250.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

