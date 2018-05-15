Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Gap Inc. (GPS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,689,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,231,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $178,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,314 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,739,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $604,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GAP by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,916,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,417 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAP opened at $30.38 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Gap Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. GAP had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 10th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

In other GAP news, CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 101,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,434,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,388.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $15,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,702,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,201,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,770,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,824,673 in the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

