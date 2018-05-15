Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $382,000 in USD Partners (USDP) Stock

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Separately, Center Coast Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,893,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners opened at $11.07 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $292.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). USD Partners had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. equities research analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on USD Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised USD Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USD Partners (NYSE:USDP).

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.