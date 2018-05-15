Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $877,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Solaris Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,907 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $76.55 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,975,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.26.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

