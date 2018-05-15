Merck & Co. (MRK) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co. by 728.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co. by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co. by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Merck & Co. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Merck & Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Merck & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.