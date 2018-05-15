Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media coverage about Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merchants Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8774084840785 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBIN. ValuEngine lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $23.20.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.95 million. equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Indiana that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

