Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,253.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 113,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy opened at $124.24 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $123.67 and a fifty-two week high of $124.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 87,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $10,911,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,431 shares of company stock worth $17,070,232 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.04.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.