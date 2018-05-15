Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,107,000 after purchasing an additional 206,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 162,680 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 150,476 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,262,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,013,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $7,303,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $107.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.05 and a 1 year high of $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $275.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

