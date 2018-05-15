Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,270 Shares of Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $49,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 36,272 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,833,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,585,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,563 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,225. Insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop opened at $54.79 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $55.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.75 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Walker & Dunlop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

