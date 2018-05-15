Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in DST Systems (DST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DST Systems (NYSE:DST) by 954.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DST Systems were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DST Systems by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DST Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DST Systems alerts:

DST Systems opened at $83.99 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. DST Systems has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

In related news, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 45,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $3,794,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,556.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $451,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DST Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded DST Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

DST Systems Profile

DST Systems, Inc provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DST Systems (NYSE:DST).

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.