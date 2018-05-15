Medtronic (MDT) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 19,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,913,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

