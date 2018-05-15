Medtronic (MDT) Holdings Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $85,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 856.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,913,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Shares of Medtronic opened at $86.18 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

