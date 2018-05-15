Medtronic (MDT) Holdings Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 19,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

NYSE:MDT opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, Director James T. Lenehan sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $109,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,913,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company's Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.