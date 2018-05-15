MediciNova (MNOV) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNOV. ValuEngine raised shares of MediciNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

MediciNova opened at $10.32 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 63.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1,645.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

